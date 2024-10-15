Haason Reddick made strides toward a potential resolution with the New York Jets on Monday, hiring longtime NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus after his previous representation dropped him. Rosenhaus confirmed as much, telling NFL Network his "main goal" is to resolve Reddick's contract dispute and keep the pass rusher in New York. The Jets, however, are prepared for a different ending, granting Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade on behalf of the disgruntled player, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

In turn, Rosenhaus is proactively soliciting interest from other NFL teams, per The Athletic, with exactly three weeks until the league's in-season trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

This represents a change of heart from Jets brass, with general manager Joe Douglas previously saying that New York would not honor Reddick's original preseason trade request. The Jets also have refused to meet Reddick's contract demands up to this point, arguing they "have been clear, direct and consistent in our position" regarding a new deal for the former Philadelphia Eagles star since before acquiring the Pro Bowler via trade in April. Reddick, of course, has yet to play this year while seeking a significant pay raise.

Reddick's father, Raymond Matthew, told ESPN after April's trade that his son "outperformed his contract" and "just wanted market value." Reddick, meanwhile, totaled 27 sacks in two playoff-bound seasons with the Eagles, and is in the final season of a three-year, $45 million deal he originally signed with Philadelphia during 2022 free agency. He's forfeited close to $800,000 per week during his in-season holdout.

Wherever the former first-round draft pick ends up, he must be activated by Week 13 in order for his 2024 season to count toward his current contract, which would allow him to become a free agent after the season.