New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick has yet to show up to his new team after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and he's holding strong in one of the more unique NFL holdouts we've seen in some time. Reddick has forfeited millions of dollars by being absent, and now, he's reportedly being sued for another million dollars and change.

Micah Khan has filed a lawsuit claiming Reddick has not paid him $1.6 million owed following the sale of a senior care center, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Reddick owned Haven Home Health Agency, but had his father and an administrator run the business for him. In 2021, Reddick reportedly contracted Khan to handle marketing and business development, as the company reportedly was not doing well. Part of the agreement included that Khan would receive half of the sale proceeds, among other payments, if the company was sold.

Khan alleges he helped turn the company around, and when it was sold for $3.25 million earlier this year, Khan asked for his share. That's when Reddick's father, Raymond Matthews, who had been running the company in Reddick's stead, allegedly brought "security" to a meeting, and threatened to show up at Khan's wife's work and his son's after-school program.

Khan's lawyer, Ross Wolfe, said his client attempted to resolve this issue "amicably" to avoid litigation, but did not make any progress.