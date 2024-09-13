Haason Reddick forfeited nearly $800,000 by skipping the New York Jets' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Days later, the star pass rusher remains "dug in" over failed contract talks with the team, according to SNY, with peers apparently convinced the Pro Bowler could sit out the entire 2024 season.

"Nothing has changed," Connor Hughes reported Thursday. "The two sides are at least talking. There's been communication between [Reddick's agent] Tory Dandy and [Jets general manager] Joe Douglas, but both sides remain dug in. The Jets are not willing to negotiate a new contract for Reddick until he shows up. Reddick is not going to show up until he gets a new contract. That's the stance. ... The people that know him well, they say they believe he is the type of person that would be willing to hold out the entire season."

Some other teams, meanwhile, now believe the Jets will inevitably bow to Reddick's request to be traded, according to ESPN, given the fact they're getting no on-field return for the conditional third-round draft pick they surrendered to acquire Reddick back in April. Douglas notably said this summer, as Reddick skipped all of training camp, that the Jets would not meet the veteran's demand to be shipped elsewhere.

The sides have been feuding for months, with Reddick reportedly convinced the Jets had promised to issue him a new contract upon his arrival, and Douglas countering that notion with his public remarks. Originally traded to New York from the Philadelphia Eagles after a reported breakdown in contract talks with his former team, Reddick also absorbed more than $5 million in NFL-mandated fines due to his camp holdout.