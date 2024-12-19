The New York Jets have officially begun their search for their next head coach and general manager. The targets of these current interviews are candidates who are not currently employed by NFL teams due to NFL rules. New York has already spoken with former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, and now, another GM candidate is known.

On Thursday, the Jets announced they interviewed Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy for their vacant general manager position. An interesting component of this interview is that Jets interim general manager Phil Savage held Nagy's Senior Bowl director title before him.

Nagy currently specializes in showcasing future NFL talent, and has done a tremendous job bringing attention to some of the upperclassmen that have attended his event since 2018. As the saying goes, "The draft starts in Mobile." Nagy also served as an NFL scout for 18 years, working for the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones previously reported that former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and former Minnesota Vikings general Rick Spielman are aiding team owner Woody Johnson in the interview process, identifying candidates and conducting preliminary interviews.