Many NFL star players have had their likenesses in the "Madden" video game franchise, and a good amount look realistic. However, New York Jets star running back Breece Hall isn't one of those.

Hall's avatar in "Madden 25" certainly has a questionable look. In fact, the Jets tailback's avatar doesn't look anything like him, and teammate Sauce Gardner managed to troll his teammate over the situation.

"I'm cryingggggggggg," Gardner posted on his X account. "They told me that Madden needed to update your face but I didn't know it was this bad"

Gardner even decided to post a side-by-side photo of what Hall looks like in real life and how he is portrayed in the video game.

The Jets struggled in the absence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2023 season. It almost looks like Hall aged 20 years during that campaign if his "Madden 25" likeness is any indication.

Gardner's public trolling of Hall's likeness certainly is a good for a laugh. However, it's fair to think that EA Sports will look into Hall's avatar and perhaps make some alterations in their next update of "Madden 25."