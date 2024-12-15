The Jacksonville Jaguars look for their second consecutive win as they host the New York Jets in a battle of underachieving teams on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars (3-10) beat the Titans on the road in an ugly 10-6 win, while the Jets fell in overtime at the Dolphins, 32-26. Jacksonville has won three of the last four meetings between the two teams, including a 19-3 road win in December 2022. The Jaguars are 8-5 against the spread, while the Jets are 4-9 ATS in 2024. Jets running back Breece Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. New York is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 40.5. New York is a -172 money line favorite (risk $172 to win $100), while Jacksonville is a +145 underdog. Before making any Jaguars vs. Jets picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jets vs. Jaguars and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 15 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jags vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Jaguars spread: Jets -3.5

Jets vs. Jaguars over/under: 40.5 points

Jets vs. Jaguars money line: Jets -172, Jaguars +145

Why the Jets can cover

It has been a disastrous season for New York's AFC team but there is still plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Though star running back Breece Hall (knee) is listed as questionable, quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of talent around him in wide receivers Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. Adams has scored in two straight games and posted his first 100+ yard effort as a Jet in last week's loss to Miami (9 catches, 109 yards). Wilson had seven receptions for 114 yards last week and has 81 grabs for 877 yards and five scores this season.

Rodgers' overall numbers look fine but the impact on his team this season hasn't paid off. With 2,966 yards passing in 13 games, 20 touchdown passes against eight interceptions, the veteran has put his team in positions to win. But the team is 2-7 in one possession games and will need to make plenty of strides before next season. Fortunately for Rodgers this week, he faces the team allowing the second-most passing yards in the league per game (263.5) and should find success.

Why the Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars somehow found a way to hold the Titans out of the end zone last week in an ugly 10-6 victory. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) out for the season, former first-round pick Mac Jones threw for 220 yards in the team's win last week. Running back Tank Bigsby, previously the backup to Travis Etienne, rushed 18 times for 55 yards and the game's only score.

Jacksonville's star last week and going forward is their 2024 first round pick, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He caught eight passes for 86 yards, while being targeted 12 times. Over the last three games, Thomas has at least 76 yards receiving in each of them and should be a key focus for the Jaguars' offense once again this week.

How to make Jets vs. Jaguars picks

The model has simulated New York vs. Jacksonville 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

