Jets vs. Patriots: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

The New York Jets and New England Patriots are facing off in an AFC East battle on "Thursday Night Football," both sitting at 1-1 after splitting their first two games. The Jets enter the matchup coming off not just any win, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first win as a Jet (in a game where he played more than four snaps). Now he has the chance to win his first home game and first divisional game since joining the New York squad.

The Jets haven't defeated the Patriots at MetLife Stadium since 2015, so Rodgers and Co. have a chance to reverse a nearly decade-old curse in what is a new era for both teams. The Patriots and Jets have played each other 130 times, with New England coming out on top in 74 of those games.

For New England, all eyes will be on its defense without linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who is out for the season, and how its offensive line can protect quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Jets' defense had some missteps in Week 1, but showed in Week 2 showed they can make some adjustments. Their offense has yet to put up any chart-topping numbers and Rodgers has thrown for under 200 yards in each game so far.

The Jets (-6.5) are favored to beat the Patriots with the over/under set at 38.5.

Follow below for all the real-time updates between the Patriots and Jets on Thursday night.

How to watch Jets-Patriots

Date: Thursday, Sept. 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Streaming: Prime Video | Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

I think the Jets will win a close one in a defense-heavy game that comes down to the final few drives. Pick: Jets 24, Ptriots 21