Aaron Rodgers made headlines on Tuesday when he revealed that he does not know if he will continue playing in 2025. The future Hall of Fame quarterback also said that if he does play next year, he would prefer to do so with the New York Jets, who are in the middle of a season that has been nothing short of a disaster.

Jets wideout Garrett Wilson spoke publicly about his teammate's uncertain future shortly after Rodgers made those comments during weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Wilson said he hopes that Rodgers is back for the 2025 season, but he acknowledged that he does not know what Rodgers will do.

"I know whatever decision he makes, I'm gonna support him," Wilson said on The Zach Gelb Show. "And all the guys feel the same. We're gonna support him. To play as long as he has and achieve the things he has is no easy feat, man.

"We're all honored to play with him these last two years. Regardless, it's been a great career for him, and he knows how I feel. I'd love to have him back. But at the end of the day, he's got to do what's best for him."

Wilson wants Rodgers to come back, but as the veteran quarterback alluded to on Tuesday, that decision will not entirely be his to make. That decision will at least partially be determined by whoever the Jets hire to be their next general manager and head coach.

Rodgers, 40, also needs to determine whether nor he wants to continue to play. He said he's been year-to-year for a while regarding his future in the NFL, which is common for players who have played roughly as long as Rodgers. How Rodgers feels physically will play a role in his decision.

As far as this year is concerned, Rodgers is not playing up to his typical MVP level. But he hasn't been awful, either. Through 11 games, the four-time league MVP is completing 63.4 percent of his passes with 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Making those numbers more impressive is the fact that he has spent the majority of the year playing through nagging injuries after missing almost all of last season with a torn Achilles.

Given how this year has gone, many assume that Rodgers will come back in 2025 as he will be driven to finish his career on a more positive note. And while that may end up being the case, Rodgers is also apparently open to this year being his last, regardless of how the rest of the season goes.

"I think, at this point, I'm open to everything and attached to nothing," Rodgers said on Tuesday. "A lot can change."

While everyone in New York seems to be focused on the future, the 2024 Jets still have six games remaining on their schedule. And while 3-8 is essentially a dead end, the Jets haven't been officially been eliminated from postseason contention. The Jets have done nothing to indicate that they will turn things around, but if there's one constant in the NFL (besides the Chiefs being good), it's that things often change in an instant and without much notice.

Wilson, who has yet to enjoy a winning season during his three seasons with the Jets, said that the team's recent challenges should benefit him and his teammates this season and on future Jets squads that may or may not include Rodgers.

"I feel like this year and the way it's gone, it can definitely be a tool to help us get to the pinnacle down the road," Wilson said. "For me, personally, I know I've learned a lot from this year. This happened for a reason, and truly reflecting on it and and paying attention to why it happened might be the reason why you go all the way here in a few years and next year.

"I think because of the way this year went, and the things we've learned and the way we thought about it and how it hasn't maybe paid off, will be the reason why we're better in these next six weeks, and the reason why we'll be better in the future."