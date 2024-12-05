A Batmobile isn't the only thing that Joe Burrow has recently acquired. The Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback was just tabbed as the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, making the first time that Burrow has won the honor.

Last month, Burrow became the first player in franchise history to throw 12 touchdowns over a three-game span. He is the first player to do so since Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also threw 12 touchdowns during Weeks 16-18 of the 2021 season.

The month of November also saw Burrow make NFL history by becoming the first player to record at least 50 passing attempts, 350 passing yards and three touchdown passes while throwing zero interceptions in consecutive games.

Here's a look at Burrow's performances in November (The Bengals played three games that month as they also had a bye):

Date Burrow vs .Opponent Stats Result Nov. 3 Las Vegas Raiders 27/39, 251 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT W (41-24) Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens 34/56, 428 yards, 4TD L (35-34) Nov. 17 Los Angeles Chargers 28/50, 356 yards, 3 TD L (34-37)

Burrow won the honor despite the Bengals going just 1-2 during the month of November. After kicking off the month with a convincing win over the Raiders, Burrow and Co. lost one-possession games to the Ravens and Chargers to fall to 4-7 on the season. Cincinnati is now 4-8 after losing another one-possession game to the Steelers this past Sunday.

Against the Steelers, Burrow enjoyed another prolific outing, going 28 of 38 for 309 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. But for the seventh time this season, the Bengals lost a one-possession game. Sunday's game also marked the fourth time this year that Cincinnati has lost despite scoring at least 33 points.

While it's been a disappointing season for the Bengals, Burrow and teammate Ja'Marr Chase are having career years from a statistical standpoint. Burrow currently leads the NFL in attempts (446), completions (302), passing yards (3,337) and touchdowns passes (30). Chase leads the league in receiving yards (1,142) and touchdown receptions (13).

"This is a tough season, and the cornerstones of this organization are going to be remembered by more than this season," Burrow said following Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. "We will be remembered by how we handle this. It's still an exciting opportunity to go out and play for this city and this team, week in and week out. That's something I don't take for granted, especially with my injury history. I've been on the sidelines and that's not a fun feeling. I love being out there with the guys for the city, the team, and the ownership. I love playing."