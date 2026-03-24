Joe Flacco has parlayed his first Pro Bowl campaign into a return to the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year deal, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The deal is worth $6 million, with an additional $3 million available in incentives, per NFL Media.

Flacco, 41, will return to a Bengals team that also recently signed fellow quarterback Josh Johnson, another member of the 2008 NFL Draft class who turns 40 on May 15.

Flacco rejoining Cincinnati isn't surprising given his strong 2025 play and what Bengals coach Zac Taylor said late last season when asked about Flacco coming back in 2026.

"I think it'd be valuable," Taylor said. "I think he's a starting quarterback in the NFL. And so I think anytime you've experienced that and you're able to get him back, that'd be great."

Joe Flacco CIN • QB • #16 CMP% 60.3 YDs 2479 TD 15 INT 10 YD/Att 5.96 View Profile

The 2026 season will be his 19th in the NFL. The 18th overall pick in 2008, Flacco spent his first 11 seasons with the Ravens, which included a memorable playoff run in 2012 that ended with Flacco winning Super Bowl MVP honors. During Baltimore's four playoff games, Flacco threw for a whopping 1,140 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw three touchdowns during Baltimore's Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

After Lamar Jackson replaced him in 2018, Flacco played for four other teams before being traded to Cincinnati last season ahead of the deadline. After starting the season with division rival Cleveland, Flacco made six starts for the Bengals. Cincinnati traded for him after Jake Browning struggled in relief of Joe Burrow, who missed significant time with a toe injury in Week 2. Ironically, Burrow and Flacco both represented the AFC in this year's Pro Bowl.

While he won just one of his six starts, Flacco put up impressive numbers while leading the Bengals' offense to an average of 27.2 points per game. The problem was Cincinnati's defense, which allowed an average of 34 points per game over that span.

He may not be bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Flacco has nonetheless put together an impressive career. He's 14th in NFL history with 48,176 passing yards and 21st with 272 touchdown passes. Only Tom Brady has more road playoff wins than Flacco, whose eight are tied with Hall of Famer Roger Staubach for second-most all time.