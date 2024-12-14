The Washington Commanders defense suffered a massive blow when two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen suffered a torn pectoral in the Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Allen was feared lost for the season, but as it turns out, his injury was not that serious.

ESPN reports that during Allen's surgery, doctors discovered the muscle was only partially torn. After more appointments to address the possibility of returning this season, Allen believes it's possible.

Allen was selected by Washington with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He has served as Washington's longtime leader on the defensive side of the ball, and made the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2022. His 41 career sacks rank 12th all time in Washington franchise history. Rookie Johnny Newton replaced Allen in Washington's lineup following the pectoral injury.

The 8-5 Commanders currently own the final wild-card spot in the NFC behind the 11-2 Minnesota Vikings and 9-4 Green Bay Packers. The 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, can clinch the NFC East this week. SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh gives the Commanders an 86.8% chance of making the postseason.

While it's no guarantee Allen will be able to return for a playoff push or playoff run, he's reportedly been in the facility working out, and hasn't given up hope.