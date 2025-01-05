The Green Bay Packers survived Week 18 against the Chicago Bears, but they didn't exit the regular season fully intact. Quarterback Jordan Love, who left the win early due to an elbow injury, told reporters after Sunday's game he was still experiencing numbness in his throwing hand, though he expects to suit up for next week's wild-card playoff matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Love initially lost feeling in his right hand after falling on his arm and didn't feel 100% even after sitting out the entire second half of Sunday's 24-22 win. NBC Sports reported earlier that Love hit his funny bone, suffering an injury similar to what Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen overcame this winter, while coach Matt LaFleur said after the game Love was held out as a precaution.

Asked specifically if he likes his chances of playing in Philadelphia, Love was blunt: "Yes."

In the event Love cannot go against the Eagles, Malik Willis would be in line to start. The former Tennessee Titans prospect saw extensive action Sunday, completing 76.9% of his pass attempts against the Bears. Willis also went 2-0 replacing an injured Love earlier this season.