The Buffalo Bills lost plenty of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason, including their top two wide receivers in Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs. One player expected to replace some of that production out wide is Keon Coleman, who was selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Florida State product has already endeared himself to the Buffalo faithful with his fun personality, but imagine if he emerges as the Bills' WR1 in Year 1? You would see as many Coleman jerseys in Highmark Stadium as No. 17 jerseys.

During a recent interview on MadDog Sports Radio, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Coleman possesses a unique skill set that he's not used to, and that the rookie can make an immediate impact for Buffalo.

"I think what's fair to expect is he's going to be an exciting player for us and I think he's going to help us win football games." Allen said. "He's got a different skill set than maybe what I'm used to. I don't know if I've had the type of skill set that he brings to the table as an option before. His ability to go jump and catch back shoulder balls, be strong at the point of the catch. He takes blocking in the run game with a lot of pride..."

Allen did mention that it's not going to be perfect right away. After all, Coleman is a first-year player. But he clearly has the potential to be a pass-catcher that plays for a long time. Last year for the Seminoles, Coleman caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those 11 touchdown receptions led the ACC, as did his 300 punt return yards.