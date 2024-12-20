The Los Angeles Chargers gained their first lead of the night in eye-popping fashion. Taking on the Denver Broncos in a pivotal AFC West matchup on Thursday night to open up Week 16, Los Angeles jumped out front mere minutes into the fourth quarter. And made some highlight plays in the process.

With the ball sitting at the Denver 19-yard line, Justin Herbert rolled out to his left on a first-and-10 snap. With pressure in his face, the Chargers quarterback initially looked like he was going to throw the ball away. Then, he found an open receiver at the last second, flicking a perfectly place ball to wideout Darius Davis for the 19-yard score.

As folks were still coming off that jaw-dropping throw made by Herbert, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh kept his offense on the field for a two-point conversion attempt that would give Los Angeles a field-goal lead. That was when Herbert fired a ball high over the middle to receiver Joshua Palmer, who tipped it to himself and kept both feet inbounds to convert.

If Los Angeles can maintain its lead, it will inch closer to securing a wild-card spot in the AFC. While the Broncos would clinch a playoff spot with a win on Thursday, the Chargers would need a little extra help to lock in a post in the postseason in Week 16. On top of a win, they'd also need the Dolphins and Colts to lose or tie in their matchups.