Baltimore Ravens fans breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday afternoon when coach John Harbaugh told reporters Lamar Jackson "should be OK" after missing practice with a knee injury and was expected back on the field on Thursday.

Baltimore has received a jolt, offensively, since the return of Lamar Jackson, as the return of the former MVP to the lineup in Week 9 helped the Ravens to consecutive wins over the Dolphins and Vikings. Those wins have Baltimore just one game back of the falling Steelers for the AFC North division lead, but as they prepared to face the Browns on Sunday in an effort to get back to .500 on the season, they did so without Jackson.

Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, but he looked good in his return to the field. On the season, he's completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,249 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception.

Jackson's return, coupled with the run game and defense returning to form, has Baltimore looking like a threat in the AFC again, but his health will likely be the determining factor in the overall success to the team. Jackson took some big hits in Sunday's win over Minnesota, and the Ravens will have to establish a balance between their need to keep Jackson healthy to achieve their long-term goals of winning a Super Bowl.

Wednesday's absence appears to have been a matter of precaution, and Ravens fans will hope his return to the practice field on Thursday goes as planned and he's under center against Cleveland on Sunday.