Lions vs. Vikings live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

Battle for the NFC's top seed in Motown on 'Sunday Night Football'

In the final game of the 2024 NFL regular season, the 14-2 Detroit Lions play host to the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings with both the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs on the line. 

Detroit has won back to back games since dropping a wild back-and-forth affair to the Bills back in Week 15, and has held on tight to the conference's top seed for the entire season. By virtue of having won the first game between these two teams, the Lions would also retain the No. 1 seed in the unlikely event of a tie on Sunday night.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is riding a nine-game winning streak into this matchup. The Vikes lost their first two games coming out of their bye, but have been the hottest team in the NFL since then. They've been winning close games and blowouts alike in recent weeks, and will need to prevail against one of the only two teams that has beaten them so far, in order to claim the top seed, the bye and home-field advantage.

Which team will ultimately prevail in one of the most consequential regular-season games of all time? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Lions vs. Vikings where to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 5 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit)
TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Betting odds: Lions -3, O/U 56.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

