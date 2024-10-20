Lions vs. Vikings live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch NFC North showdown

The unbeaten Vikings take on the high-powered Lions

The NFC North is finally coming to a head, as the Detroit Lions will clash in their first divisional game of the year against the Minnesota Vikings. Every game in the NFC North has implications as the division has the best record after six weeks of the season since the merger. 

The Lions are coming off consecutive 40-point games for the first time since 1962, paced by Jared Goff, who has put together possibly the best two-game run by any quarterback in NFL history. Goff is 36 of 43 for 607 yards with five touchdowns to zero interceptions, averaging 14.3 yards per attempt and a 157.5 passer rating -- the highest passer rating through a two-game stretch in NFL history.  Goff has had the same number of 30+ yard completions as incompletions (7) over the last two games. 

This is the first time the Lions have started 4-1 or better through five games in consecutive seasons since 1970-1971. They'll face an undefeated Vikings team that has been firing on all cylinders prior to its bye week. The Vikings have trailed less than four minutes this season, the fifth-fewest by any team through five games since 1970. Minnesota has not trailed since Week 1 and are the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to win four straight games -- all without trailing and all against .500 or better teams entering the week. 

The Lions will be the toughest test for the Vikings this year as this matchup is expected to live up to the hype. Which team will come out on top in this NFC North showdown? We'll have all the updates in our live blog below!

Where to watch Lions vs. Vikings

For the Vikings. Aaron Jones is ACTIVE

LB Blake Cashman 

DL Levi Drake Rodriguez 

RB Myles Gaskin 

CB Dwight McGlothern 

T Walter Rouse 

QB Brett Rypien

Jeff Kerr
October 20, 2024, 3:38 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 11:38 am EDT
 
Good morning. Will be with you for Lions and Vikings today. Let's get to the inactives

For the Lions:

S Loren Strickland 

DL Isaiah Thomas 

TE Parker Hesse 

T Giovanni Manu 

G Kevin Zeitler 

WR Isaiah Williams

Jeff Kerr
October 20, 2024, 3:37 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 11:37 am EDT

