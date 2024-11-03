Former Philadelphia Eagles center and current NFL media personality Jason Kelce found himself in an altercation with a fan at State College before Penn State hosted Ohio State on Saturday. Kelce, who was appearing on ESPN's "College GameDay," was followed by a fan who made a homophobic slur about Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, regarding his relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift.

The fan said, "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?"

Kelce responded by snatching the phone from his hand and slamming it onto the ground before walking away with the device. Below is a clip of the incident and Kelce smashing the person's phone.

To see another angle of the incident with the full audio of the slur, click here (Warning: offensive language).

The ordeal continued as another video showed Kelce confronting the fan after smashing the phone, turning around, and getting face-to-face. That's as far as far as the incident appears to have gone in what was a chaotic scene outside of Beaver Stadium.

Kelce, who is in his first season outside of the NFL, spent his entire playing career with the Eagles, winning Super Bowl LII and being named an All-Pro six times. On top of his media duties at ESPN, Kelce also co-hosts the popular "New Heights" podcast with his brother. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, who is still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, has dated Swift since 2023.