The NFL game of the week is about to take place, as the Detroit Lions host the rival Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football." These two teams faced off in Green Bay five weeks ago, with the Lions earning a 24-14 victory. In that matchup, an incident took place which stoked the fires of this NFC North rivalry.

Lions defensive back Brian Branch was ejected in the second quarter of that Week 9 affair after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit to the defenseless Bo Melton. After Branch was informed that he had been booted from the matchup, he became emotional and made an obscene gesture which earned another flag.

The Lions haven't forgotten that ejection, and some players, including safety Kerby Joseph, wore shirts featuring Branch's middle fingers in pregame warmups Thursday night:

This is a pivotal divisional matchup, as the Lions can officially clinch a playoff berth with a win and get closer to clinching the very competitive NFC North. It's the only division since the 2002 realignment to feature three nine-win teams heading into Week 14. You'd have to go back to 1985 for the last time this happened!

The Lions have won five out of their last six games vs. the Packers, but the last time Jordan Love visited Detroit, he led his Packers to an upset victory on Thanksgiving Day.