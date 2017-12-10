LOOK: Optimistic Browns fan asks bold question with creative customized jersey

This is up there on the list of creative and sad Browns jerseys

For a second straight season, the Cleveland Browns entered Week 14 without a win. A year ago, the Browns eventually ended their winless season with a Week 16 win over the Chargers, in an actual Christmas Eve miracle. On Sunday, the Browns will have a fighting chance to win their first game of the season against an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers team.

That's the idea one Browns fan in attendance had. At the Packers-Browns game, one Browns fan got super creative with a No. 10 Browns jersey, customizing it so that he could ask a bold question: Is today the day the Browns win a game?

Check out his jersey, which reads: "December 10, 1st win?"

If the Browns do manage to win their first game, it'll be Hue Jackson's first win with the Browns on a Sunday, which is crazy considering his primary job is to win football games, which are almost always played on Sundays. They're not off to a good start. To begin the game, the Browns gave up a fake punt for a first down, another fourth-down conversion, and then a 30-yard touchdown pass. 

To follow along as the Browns go for their first win, check out our GameTracker here.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

