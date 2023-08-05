Patrick Mahomes continues to tease us with the possibility of him pulling off a behind-the-back throw during an actual regular season game. The defending NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion flashed this skill once again as the Chiefs reconvened after the summer break for the start of training camp.

The team released a video of Mahomes completing a behind-the-back toss to second-year wideout Skyy Moore off a play-action play Saturday with the caption: "He's just kidding ... unless?"

Mahomes has a knack for making absurd throws, whether it be sidearm, shovel passes, or even throws where he's parallel to the ground and in the air. He's flirted with the idea of throwing a behind-the-back pass before and has done it on a few occasions during practice, including earlier this offseason during Kansas City's offseason program. He also did it during training camp last year, which begs the question of when he'll actually attempt it in a game.

"It's for sure going to happen at some point in a game," Mahomes told FOX Sports of the behind-the-back pass before Super Bowl LVII. "I'm not going to say that it's going to happen in a Super Bowl, but I actually do it in practice a good amount. I throw it and complete probably like 80-90% of the time. I'm a little too scared still to do it in the game."

Mahomes is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign where he won his second Super Bowl and second MVP award of his career after leading the NFL in passing with a career-high 5,250 yards through the air to go along with 41 touchdowns. He also completed a career-high 67.1% of his throws (none of which have come from behind his back ... yet).