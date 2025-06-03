The Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes for No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, who is expected to spend time playing both wide receiver and cornerback. The reigning Fred Biletnikoff award winner and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year has been adamant about getting snaps on both sides of the ball, and the Jaguars have been allowing him to play some wide receiver and defensive back during OTAs.

The Jaguars posted a video of Hunter Tuesday making a wild interception while in coverage on Darius Lassiter. Hunter deflected the pass using his right arm, and then was able to reel in the ball for the interception while falling to the ground. The play may have been overturned if this were a real game, but it was an impressive effort nonetheless.

Last season as a cornerback for the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter recorded 36 tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions. Hunter is expected to play more wide receiver that cornerback with the Jaguars, but secondary coach Ron Milus already wants more time to work with Hunter.

"Milo came up to me after practice and said, 'Can we have him more?'" Jaguars coach Liam Coen said earlier this week. "That's a good thing, right? We were in the red area on Friday and he didn't end up making any plays on the ball, but just the movement skills in some of the man coverages, the feel in zone, you can definitely see how natural it is for him. Still learning, still growing, still trying to learn the calls as much as possible. But when you see him just in the actual 7-on and team setting, he doesn't look out of place by any means."