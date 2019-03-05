Los Angeles Rams reportedly cut former first-rounder Mark Barron
The former Alabama star was three years into a five-year extension with the team
A month after starting for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, linebacker Mark Barron finds himself without a team.
Three years into a five-year, $45 million contract as a converted safety within the Rams defense, the former Alabama standout and first-round draft pick has been released by Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two draft picks during the 2014 season, Barron began his career as a strong safety, competing with ex-Rams starter T.J. McDonald for that role upon arrival. The following year, he transitioned to inside linebacker to relieve the injured Alec Ogletree and remained a full-time hybrid starter through 2018. Barron had a pair of 100-tackle seasons with the team and logged a career-high three interceptions in 2017, but he missed four games during the Rams' Super Bowl run and would have cost $9.6 million against the salary cap in 2019, per Spotrac.
By releasing Barron, the Rams will save $6.33 million this season, according to The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore.
The 29-year-old linebacker spent the first two and a half years of his NFL career in Tampa Bay, where he started 37 games in the secondary after being drafted seventh overall out of Alabama. In 2018, he recorded 60 tackles and one pass deflection, his lowest totals since joining the league.
