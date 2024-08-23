Football fans love to show off their knowledge of the NFL, and one of the most popular ways to do so is by making NFL office pool picks. Creating an NFL office pool strategy requires more than just figuring out which teams are most likely to win each week, though. The goal is to beat your opponents, so you might need to pick more aggressively in larger pools and more conservatively in smaller ones. There are also variations of football office pools, including straight-up, against the spread and confidence.

The Week 1 NFL schedule presents immediate challenges for NFL office pool players, with only one team favored by more than a touchdown in the Week 1 NFL odds. Some of the difficult games to predict include the Eagles (-2) vs. Packers, Colts (+2) vs. Texans and Browns (-2.5) vs. Cowboys. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. CBS Sports Pro Football Challenge is back for the 2024 NFL season with a whole new look making it easier than ever to make your picks. Check out the new look, explore new features like open invites, and see what's on the line this season in the free contest.

Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the New Orleans Saints to take care of business at home against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans finished the 2023 regular season with a top 10 scoring offense, averaging 23.6 points per game. The Saints have most of their key weapons back alongside quarterback Derek Carr, including Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Carolina had the fourth-worst scoring defense in the NFL last year, and the Panthers did not make any major improvements on that side of the ball.

They also had the league's second-worst scoring offense, so it is going to take more than one offseason to turn things around. Carolina enters the season on a nine-game road losing streak, and it is 4-11 in its last 15 games against New Orleans. The model is confident that the Saints will open the season with a win, projecting that they win in almost 80% of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.