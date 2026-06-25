Mark Andrews says Lamar Jackson will be 'a scary sight' in Ravens' new offense, praises Jesse Minter

It's been a big offseason of change for the Baltimore Ravens: a new coach for the first time in nearly two decades, a new offensive coordinator who is younger than several of the team's players and new schemes on both sides of the ball.

But there's plenty of carryover, too, and that includes Lamar Jackson and the player he's completed more passes to than anyone else, Mark Andrews. The 2018 draft classmates -- Jackson a first rounder, Andrews taken in the third -- have been one of the NFL's best quarterback-tight end duos of the last decade. Now, Andrews is excited to see what's next for his quarterback with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who is expected to bring in more under-center formations and other creative ideas.

"This is a different offense than we've been a part of since we got into the league -- it's totally different than anything we've done," Andrews told CBS Sports in an interview promoting awareness for diabetic macular edema and regular eye exams. "I think [Jackson's] going to make it his own, adapt to it and be the best that there is. That's the type of person that he is and that's the type of guys and coaches that we have.

"I think that's a scary sight when you see Lamar Jackson adding new things to his repertoire."

Andrews also praised Jackson for setting a "high bar" for himself and for the team.

"This is an ever-changing league, and he's ever-changing himself; that's why he's been so good for so many years," Andrews said. "He's constantly evolving and getting better. But I think the biggest thing is that he's our leader, and he's the guy that we all look to, gravitate towards. We go as he goes."

Doyle, 30, served as the Bears' offensive coordinator last year under Ben Johnson and has had a meteoric rise in the coaching profession. As recently as 2018, he was a student assistant at the University of Iowa.

"Sometimes I got to pinch myself to be like, 'This guy's like the same age as as you,'" Andrews said. "Just the way that he carries himself and the way that he teaches and communicates and really just is a student of the game, he loves it. ... This is what he's meant to do."

Doyle's work with Jackson, who struggled with injuries in 2025, and the rest of the offense will be crucial to getting Baltimore's attack back on track. Andrews is impressed by Doyle's ability to work with all position groups and appreciates his fondness for tight ends. The Bears ran the third-most plays with multiple tight ends on the field last year, and rookie Colston Loveland emerged as a standout. Andrews also called learning under new tight ends coach Zach Grossi "amazing."

Baltimore's most notable coaching change, though, was the firing of John Harbaugh and hiring of Jesse Minter. Harbaugh had been with the organization since 2008, making him the only NFL head coach Andrews had ever known. But Minter, 43, has made a strong first impression.

"He has just like calm, cool, swagger, confidence that I think is going to be infectious to everybody within the organization," Andrews said. "So he's just been awesome. Team meetings, everything, any time you can pick his brain, just love the way he carries himself, and that's without saying the way he brings on the defensive side of the ball. You could just tell that those guys are fired up."

Andrews, the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, says he feels "stronger than ever" and "fast." He attributes some of that to working out with Derrick Henry, whose offseason workouts have a legend of their own.

Andrews' story is plenty impressive, too, though. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 9 years old, Andrews pricks his finger to test his blood sugar roughly 30 times per game and adheres to a strict diet and preparation routine to be at his best on game day.

"I think since that age, it's been incredibly important to me to live my life the right way, show people with diabetes that they can do anything they want in life and to not let it stop them," he said.

As a paid spokesperson for Genentech, he feels a special responsibility to promote awareness for diabetic macular edema, which can lead to vision loss, and the importance of frequent eye exams.

"This is a 24/7 disease and something that never goes away," Andrews explained. "You always got to be on, you've always got to be ready, and the second that you're not, something bad can happen. I just have so much love for this community and people that are living with diabetes, because it's not easy. For me to be able to partner with Genentech, and just bring awareness to that, it hits home, because it's bettering people's lives."