Free agent wide receiver Michael Thomas has been suspended for Week 1 due to a violation of NFL rules, per NFL Media. This is a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, which occurred in November.

Last year, Thomas was arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief. The situation had to do with an altercation involving Thomas and a contractor that led to the wide receiver being taken away by police, according to WDSU in New Orleans.

The former Saints star, now 31, is still looking for a new NFL home after being released following eight seasons in New Orleans. But even if Thomas signed with a team tomorrow, he will not be eligible to play Week 1.

In 2019, Thomas set an NFL record by catching 149 passes in 16 games played. It marked the second season in a row he led the league in receptions, and his career-high 1,725 receiving yards also led the league that year. However, that was the last full season Thomas has played. He would play in just seven games in 2020, and missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a lingering ankle injury. In 2022 and 2023, Thomas suited up in just 10 combined contests, and caught 55 passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns.