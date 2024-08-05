With the NFL kickoff undergoing a major change this year, all 32 teams are still trying to figure out the best strategy for attacking the radically new rule.

When it comes to kickoff coverage, one option that's still on the table for every team is to have their kicker just boot the ball out of the end zone. If that happens, the kick will be a touchback and the receiving team will take over at its own 30-yard line (This is a change from last year when a touchback would put the ball at the 25-yard line instead of the 30).

The five-yard difference between last year's rule and this year's rule doesn't seem like a lot, but it is a huge number to someone like Mike Tomlin. Last year, the Steelers kicked a touchback 72.5% of the time, but it doesn't sound like Tomlin plans on using that strategy again this year.

As things stand right now, the Steelers coach has decided that he's not going to have his kicker knock the ball out of the end zone for an easy touchback. Instead, he's going to ask his coverage team to actually make a play with the hopes that they can make a tackle inside the return team's 30-yard line.

"From my perspective, as I sit here today, those 10 or so yards you're talking about, we're fighting for," Tomlin said recently on Sirius XM's Movin the Chains, via Steelers Depot. "I'm not interested in spotting people on the 30. We can't live in our fears. From my perspective, if you're pursuing greatness, you gotta take some risks. We gotta get acclimated to this whole thing."

Tomlin's logic definitely makes sense: Any team's goal is going to be to pin their opponent as far back as possible, and by not kicking a touchback, that will give the Steelers a chance to pin their opponent way back. That being said, if it turns out that returners are able to cross the 30-yard line on a regular basis against the Steelers, then it won't be surprising if Tomlin changes his mind and decides that kicking a touchback would make more sense for his team.

The Steelers coach has no idea what the kickoff rule will look like during the regular season, but he does think that once the playoffs start, you'll see teams staying away from kicking touchbacks.

"I'd imagine that when the field narrows at the end of the regular-season journey and everybody's good, nobody's gonna want to give those offenses the ball on the 30-yard line," Tomlin said. "So we better get really comfortable with competing and running to the fight as opposed to running away from it."

The new kickoff rule has only been used for one game so far -- the Hall of Fame Game -- and there was only one touchback in the game. In Chicago's win over Houston, there were seven kickoff returns, and on those returns, the average starting position was the 25.6-yard line. There was also just one touchback, which gave the Bears the ball on the 30-yard line.

You can see below what the kickoff looked like in that game.

Of course, the preseason might not give us a good taste of what the rule is going to look like in the regular season. Most teams are keeping a tight lid on their strategies for the new in hopes of gaining an edge once the real games start.