All the talk around New York this week is the arrival of Davante Adams into the Jets offense following a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, one of the ripple effects of that deal appears to be the looming departure of another pass catcher. In the aftermath of the trade for Adams, it was reported that the Jets were looking to move veteran receiver Mike Williams. Now, a trio of suitors have emerged.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are among the teams that have reached out to the Jets about possibly acquiring Williams, according to The Athletic.

Mike Williams NYJ • WR • #18 TAR 17 REC 10 REC YDs 145 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

These three teams entering the fray for Williams shouldn't come as too much of a shock for those who have been paying attention to the wide receiver market over the last few months. The Steelers have been linked to a number of available pass catchers, including Brandon Aiyuk before he decided to remain in San Francisco. With that need to add some more receiver depth to a unit headlined by George Pickens, Pittsburgh should be looked at as a viable trade partner for New York.

As for the Saints, they were a dark horse in the Adams sweepstakes, but Williams could prove to be a solid consolation prize after losing out to the Jets. The Saints receiver room has been hit hard by injuries as Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) are expected to miss time.

The most familiar option for Williams, however, is the Los Angeles Chargers. The 30-year-old played his entire career with the franchise up until this season, when he was released as a cost-cutting move. Williams has a rapport with Justin Herbert, and the Chargers could use more playmakers at the receiver position, so a reunion would make sense.

Williams was absent from practice on Wednesday with what the Jets listed as personal reasons. Of course, it's not far reach to suspect that his absence could stem from these latest trade talks. Williams has 10 catches for 145 yards this season.