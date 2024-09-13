Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins missed practice Thursday with a sudden neck injury. It turns out the rookie was recently involved in a car crash, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday, and is set to miss Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as a result.

"They were kinda working through it," Harbaugh said of Wiggins' injury. "Looks like he's not gonna be able to make it to the game. He's fine. He's healthy. He's just not gonna be able to play."

Drafted 30th overall out of Clemson this spring, Wiggins took 15 defensive snaps with the Ravens in Baltimore's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr indicated afterward that he expected the first-year cover man to see an increased role moving forward.

"Nate's going to be fine," he said, per BaltimoreRavens.com. "Nate's going to play a lot of football for us. He's going to play a lot of great football for us. ... [He] played well in the [Kansas City] game as well. The better he plays, the more he's going to be out there."

The 21-year-old Wiggins, who's listed behind starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens on the team's depth chart, also battled a shoulder injury this preseason.