Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces another civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct filed Monday in Texas. And as it relates to the NFL and his employment status, what's at issue is whether he violated the terms of his August 2022 settlement with the league.

Sources tell CBS Sports it is believed that the allegations in the latest civil lawsuit would not be covered under his reinstatement agreement. And if a violation of the league's personal conduct policy is found, Watson could again face punishment from the NFL including a fine and/or suspension.

Watson, who previously settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits in 2022 alleging similar sexual misconduct during massages, has maintained his innocence throughout. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict him two years ago, and he has never been criminally charged. The latest lawsuit, filed by a Jane Doe and represented by the same lawyer as the majority of accusers two years ago, alleges forcible penetration in an incident in October 2020, but there are no criminal charges.

"Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday," Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement this week. "We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

"We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.

"In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."

After the Browns traded for Watson in March 2022 and signed him to a record-breaking contract extension, Watson reached a settlement agreement with the league where he served an 11-game suspension, paid a $5 million fine and was instructed to follow a treatment program provided by behavioral experts.

The agreement, signed on Aug. 17, 2022, stipulated Watson could not be further disciplined for any alleged personal conduct policy violations arising from the "same or substantially similar conduct" that took place before the date of the agreement, according to a source.

But the agreement doesn't prevent the NFL from investigating or imposing discipline for any incident "involving the use or threat of physical force or a weapon, or which becomes the subject of a criminal charge," regardless of whether the incident took place before the agreement date.

The questions facing Watson are whether the allegations are true, and if the alleged conduct is "substantially similar" to what was alleged by the previous women. Sources have indicated that, as evidenced by the league launching an investigation, that the allegations would be considered "substantially" different.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Jane Doe, reportedly said his client plans to meet with the NFL within the next two weeks and will have "pertinent video" to show the league. A source tells CBS Sports the NFL initiated contact with Buzbee shortly after he filed the lawsuit. NFL Special Counsel for Investigations Lisa Friel will lead the investigation, and a source said the interview with the accuser likely won't take place until October.

Typically in NFL investigations, the accused player is interviewed toward the end of the process. There is currently no timeline on when Watson would talk to investigators.

There are no plans to place Watson on paid leave during the investigation. The league has no interest in setting a precedent of suspending players or placing them on the Commissioners Exempt list based off allegations filed in civil lawsuits.

"As odious as [these allegations are,] there does have to be due process," one source noted.

A violation of the personal conduct policy would open Watson up to potentially seeing his guarantees void. Such a move would open the door to the Browns to escape from his contract if they so choose.

If guarantees void and the Browns release Watson before the 2025 season, Cleveland would have to deal with a cap charge of nearly $27 million next season and nearly $54 million in 2026. That total would still be less than what the Denver Broncos had to eat by cutting Russell Wilson in the offseason.

But several sources tell CBS Sports that talk is premature for any number of reasons, with due process being near the top of the list.

"This would be one of the most fascinating grievances of all time," said one team executive, anticipating a legal battle that would be waged for months if it ever came to pass.

Watson has struggled since his return to play with the Browns late in the 2022 season. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans and led the league in passing yards in 2020 before sitting out the entire 2021 season.

He hasn't thrown for more than 300 yards in a game yet with the Browns, and has only accounted for that total twice in 13 starts for Cleveland. His best game came last year against the Titans when he went 27 of 33 for 289 yards and two touchdowns, but he suffered a rotator cuff injury in that game that ultimately required season-ending surgery.

Watson struggled in his 2024 debut last week against the Cowboys, throwing for just 169 yards and tossing two interceptions. The Browns face the Jaguars on Sunday.