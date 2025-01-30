The NFL has gone to great lengths in recent years to improve player safety, specifically as it pertains to head injuries. It appears that the league's efforts are paying dividends, as the NFL has announced that the 2024 preseason included the fewest number of concussions for a full preseason since tracking began in 2015.

The 44 concussions sustained during practices and games represent a 24% decrease from 2023 and is fewer than half of the 91 concussions sustained in 2017. The NFL attributes this decrease to "rule changes, research into better understanding of concussion causing events, education related to proper technique, improved helmet safety and the expansion of the Guardian Cap mandate."

"While there is no finish line in our efforts to make the game safer, the injury data from this preseason is an example of how the league's deliberate approach to player safety continues to deliver results," said NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills. "We're committed to building a culture of safety around the game, and this preseason was another positive step in that direction."

The NFL also saw a continued dip in lower-extremity strains during the preseason, which the league believes is a byproduct of its mandated preseason acclimation strategy, where players "gradually reintegrate into football activities at the start of training camp to decrease the risk of injury as they ramp up to in-season performance levels." Lower-extremity strains remained down by 27% in 2024 as compared to 2021, one year before the acclimation strategy was implemented. ACL tear and Achilles rupture injuries were also lower compared to recent years.

Another reason for the decrease in concussions and other injuries during the preseason was the impact of the league's new Dynamic Kickoff Rule, which was implemented to help improve player safety while also increasing kickoff regularity. The league stated that the injury rate on returns decreased by 32%, a percentage that is comparable with the rate of injuries on run and pass plays.

"Concussions continue to decrease in the preseason as a result of changes to practices, technique, rules and substantial investments in research that have led to the best performing helmets we have ever seen," said Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president overseeing player health and safety. "There is more work to do, but player safety is advancing, and we hope to see this trend continue this season."