The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years when they two go head-to-head on Sunday, February 9 from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl 57 and although Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP and led his team to the victory, Jalen Hurts was the one daily Fantasy football players most fans wanted in their NFL DFS lineups. Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 70 yards and three scores to lead all NFL DFS picks. Should daily Fantasy football players expect that Herculean type of performance again when forming a 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy for Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl?

This time, Hurts has an elite runner in the backfield who can take pressure off him, Saquon Barkley, who led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards this season. Even with Barkley, Hurts ran for 14 touchdowns during the regular season and added four rushing scores over three playoff games, so is he the top option in the NFL DFS player pool for Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract this offseason as the missing piece for returning to the Super Bowl and that's exactly what Barkley provided. Barkley had one of the best running back seasons in NFL history after leading the league with 2,005 rushing yards and finishing 100 yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season record despite sitting the final week of the season. Barkley carried that regular-season success into the playoffs as he's averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game in the postseason after leading the league at 125.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season.

The 27-year-old rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per rush, in the Eagles' 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. He opened the biggest game of his career with a 60-yard touchdown run on his first touch as the biggest stages don't seem to spook Barkley. He's averaging 6.7 yards per rush this postseason and McClure sees no reason why his production will slow down in Super Bowl 59. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie receiver has become an integral part of the Kansas City offense, especially as the season progressed and into the playoffs. Worthy has led Kansas City wide receivers in yards in each of the last five games including the playoffs, not including Week 18 when the Chiefs rested the majority of their starters. He was the leading pass-catcher in three of those contests while finishing behind only Travis Kelce in the other two.

The Chiefs traded up to select Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his playmaking ability and that has helped them reach their third straight Super Bowl. Worthy set an NFL combine record for the 40-yard dash (4.21 seconds) at last year's NFL Combine and Andy Reid has schemed different ways to take advantage of that speed. With two weeks to prepare for Super Bowl 59, McClure expects even more creativity from Reid and Patrick Mahomes to get the best of Worthy. See who else to roster here.

