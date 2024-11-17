Sunday Night Football features an AFC showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bengals (4-6) seek to remain in the playoff chase, while the Chargers (6-3) look to strengthen their hold on a postseason spot. Both teams have proven playmakers in the NFL DFS player pool, including Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Justin Herbert and J.K. Dobbins. How should those players factor into your NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football?

In order to fit the superstars though, daily Fantasy football players will need to find value to complete NFL DFS lineups. Chargers tight end Will Dissly is two receptions away from setting a new career-high in his seventh NFL season, but is he someone to target at a cheaper price in NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chargers vs. Bengals, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Chargers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The 24-year-old held out during training camp in pursuit of a new deal and although he didn't get that raise and extension, he played in Week 1. Chase is now playing like someone who can command even more money next year than he did this offseason as he leads the NFL in receptions (66), receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (10).

Chase is coming off his second game of the season with more than 190 yards as he posted 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens last week. It was his fifth career game with more than 190 yards for the fourth-year receiver. Chase has at least 11 targets in each of his last three games and the Chargers have allowed at least one touchdown to each team's WR1 in back-to-back contests.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins. The 25-year-old has shown no ill effects in his return from a torn Achilles last season, demonstrating his full strength from Week 1 with 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. He's the RB15 in Fantasy football this season and has recorded at least 60 total yards in eight of nine games, providing a high floor for NFL DFS lineups.

The Chargers run on 49.9% of their plays, the sixth-highest in the league without a rushing quarterback. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is known as someone who loves to run the football, so that's no surprise. Harbaugh will want to control the clock, especially against a high-powered offense led by the combination of Chase and Burrow. That signals a sizable workload for Dobbins, who played 66% of the snaps last week even with Gus Edwards back from injury. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Bengals

