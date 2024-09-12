The Bills vs. Dolphins rivalry has been rather one-sided over the last few years. Despite both teams making the playoffs the last two seasons, Buffalo is 4-1 against Miami, including a 34-31 win in the 2022 Wild Card Round. The Bills are 13-2 against Miami, including the playoffs, since the start of the 2017 season and are averaging 33.8 points per game over their last four contests with standout performances from the NFL DFS player pool every time they meet. Bills running back James Cook averaged 64.5 total yards against Miami last season, significantly lower than his 92.2 yards per game overall. Should daily Fantasy football players expect better from Cook, who rushed for 71 yards and added three receptions for 32 yards against the Cardinals in Week 1 when forming NFL DFS lineups?

Should you use Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who is a game-time decision with an ankle injury? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. When the Bills selected Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, some were skeptical about the quarterback's accuracy. However, Allen has completed at least 63% of his passes in each of the last four seasons and had a completion percentage of 78.3% against the Cardinals in Week 1. Allen completed 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards against Arizona. But what truly elevated his performance for NFL DFS lineups was his two rushing touchdowns and 39 rushing yards, finishing as QB2 in Fantasy football in Week 1.

Allen was ninth in the NFL in completion percentage (66.5%) of quarterbacks who played at least 10 games last season. His improved accuracy compared with his rushing upside with 15 rushing touchdowns last season makes him an elite option in the NFL DFS player pool weekly. Allen isn't cheap, but with some unknowns still around the Buffalo offense as to who the standout playmakers will be, there are no questions about Allen's ability to produce for NFL DFS lineups, making him worth the price for McClure.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. He was the WR2 in Fantasy football last season and it didn't take him long to showcase why in Week 1. The 30-year-old had seven receptions for 130 yards, including displaying his elite speed and explosiveness by getting past the defense and running down the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown last week. Hill was targeted on 12 of Tua Tagovailoa's 36 pass attempts as only Cooper Kupp and Michael Pittman had a higher target share percentage than him in Week 1.

Hill has been especially elite in September during his time in Miami. He's recorded at least 130 yards in five of his eight September games as both he and the entire Miami offense have some of its best performances in the opening month of the year. The Dolphins are averaging 31 points per game in September since acquiring Hill from Miami and a huge part of that success can be credited to Hill. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Bills vs. Dolphins NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football.

Mike McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football include picks based on his analysis.