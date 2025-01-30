The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. The Eagles and Chiefs met in Super Bowl 57, which resulted in a 38-35 Chiefs victory to begin the dynastic run they are currently on. Although Patrick Mahomes was the Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Hurts was the top scorer for Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups after throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 70 yards and three scores. Should daily Fantasy football players expect a similar performance from Hurts when forming their 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy after the Eagles quarterback had four touchdowns (three rushing) against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles have gotten their money's worth from signing Barkley to a three-year, $37.5 million contract this offseason. Barkley led the NFL in carries (345) and only two running backs played more plays than him this season. Barkley also ranked sixth in snap percentage (74%) this season and he took 76.2% of Philadelphia running back carries. That resulted in Barkley becoming just the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season as he finished with 2,005 rushing yards over 16 games.

After one of the most dominant running back regular seasons in NFL history, Barkley has somehow been even more efficient during the postseason. Barkley is averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game in the playoffs compared to 125.3 during the regular season and is averaging 6.7 yards per carry in the playoffs compared to 5.8 this year. Playing in the Super Bowl is motivation enough, but Barkley will also be playing on his 28th birthday as he looks to take home the ultimate birthday present of becoming a Super Bowl champion See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The 30-year-old leads the Eagles in receptions (15) and receiving yards (188) this postseason while being tied with A.J. Brown for the most targets (18). Hurts has heavily relied on Goedert, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith this postseason with the three combining for 77.4% of the targets. Goedert is the cheapest of the trio, so he can certainly return value for Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups.

The seven-year veteran missed four weeks late in the season with a knee injury but returned in Week 18 and had four receptions for 55 yards on just 13 snaps to test himself before the playoffs. Goedert is coming off one of his best games of the year with seven receptions for 85 yards in the NFC Championship Game and tight ends have had their opportunities against Kansas City this postseason. Dalton Schultz had four receptions for 63 yards for the Texans in the Divisional Round and Dalton Kincaid had his chance to haul in a game-changing catch on fourth down before his late drop for Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. Give Goedert that chance and he's not likely to let it slip away. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

