The Jacksonville Jaguars have been arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. The Jaguars appeared to have the core in place to turn the franchise around after starting 8-3 last season and in a position to make a deep playoff run. However, Jacksonville went 1-5 over its final six games to miss the postseason and those struggles have carried over into the 2024 NFL schedule with an 0-4 start. They have attractive pieces for daily Fantasy football players in the NFL player pool such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr., who were all former first-round picks in the NFL Draft, yet the production hasn't matched their name appeal for NFL DFS lineups.

The Jaguars play the Colts on Sunday and Indianapolis is allowing the most yards per game (399.8) in the league this season. Is this the week Jacksonville options return value in Week 5 NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 5 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 5 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ($6,200 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old is second in the NFL in passing yards (1,130) and he's thrown for more than 285 yards in each of the last three weeks. Purdy threw for 288 yards with a touchdown and an interception last week against the Patriots after throwing for 292 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Rams in Week 3. He's even added a consistent rushing boost with more than 10 rushing yards in each game this season, including 41 rushing yards against the Rams.

Purdy should have nearly his full complement of playmakers on the field this week with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all playing and leaving healthy last week. Kittle is questionable with a rib injury, but he's scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. Purdy continued his connection with Jauan Jennings as the two connected for a 45-yard pass and Jennings finished with 88 receiving yards. There are too many playmakers on San Francisco for defensive coordinators to take away, which gives Purdy a consistent chance at NFL DFS production regardless of who the top pass-catcher is that week. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ($6,500 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old had seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown on eight targets last week as he and Jordan Love have seemed to develop a top connection on the field. Reed is averaging 138.5 yards in the two games Love has played this season and has a touchdown in each contest. Reed had a 42-yard reception last week after a 70-yard catch in Week 1 from Love as Reed's big-play potential meshes well with Love's strong arm.

Reed, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, showed his big-play ability in college as well. He had 1,026 yards and 11 total touchdowns as a junior at Michigan State while averaging 17.4 yards per reception. Receiver Christian Watson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday and his absence should open up even more targets for Reed. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 5 NFL DFS lineups

The optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.