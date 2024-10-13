The Week 6 NFL DFS player pool is missing some of the most recognizable players and top offenses in football due to scheduling, bye weeks, and NFL DFS injuries. Four of the top 10 scoring offenses from last season won't be involved in the Week 6 NFL DFS main slate. With teams like the 49ers, Bills, Seahawks, Chiefs, and Rams unavailable for consideration when making Week 6 NFL DFS main slate picks, who are the top options you should consider for NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

The Cardinals are coming off a 24-23 upset victory over the 49ers last week, so can their stars like Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride emerge as top options from the NFL DFS player pool against the Packers on Sunday? Should you include elite receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown or Stefon Diggs in NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 6 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ($7,200 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel). Hurts hasn't performed to the level of where he was taken in 2024 Fantasy football drafts this season, but that has resulted in a price drop, which boosts his value in Week 6 NFL DFS picks. The Eagles are coming off a bye and the additional rest and time to prepare should favor Hurts and the entire Eagles offense. Hurts has played without AJ Brown (hamstring) the last three games and without DeVonta Smith (concussion) in his last game. Both are expected to play this weekend, which would significantly boost Hurts' appeal in NFL DFS picks.

The Eagles play the Browns, who rank 23rd in points allowed (24.2 points per game). Jayden Daniels threw for 238 yards and rushed for 82 yards last week against Cleveland and Hurts has a similar skillset as a dual-threat QB. Hurts threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 33 yards in Week 1 to finish as QB10 in Fantasy football in the only week he's had Brown and Smith this season, so he should be in line for a stronger output than he has the last few weeks for Week 6 NFL DFS picks.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard ($6,300 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). Many expected Hubbard to be a temporary fill-in as the starter this season until Jonathon Brooks, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, recovered from his torn ACL suffered in college. But Hubbard is playing like someone who has no intentions of giving away the starting role and given his production, there's little reason for Carolina to push Hubbard out of being RB1. The 25-year-old is averaging 105 rushing yards over the last three games as his production, along with Andy Dalton taking over at QB, has Carolina averaging 23.3 points per game over its last three contests compared to 6.5 ppg over the first two contests.

Hubbard has played at least 58% of snaps in three straight games and has at least 3x as many carries as Miles Sanders, the RB2, in each of those contests. Hubbard is also involved in the passing game with at least four receptions in four straight games and with a matchup against the Falcons, who allowed 72 rushing yards to Rachaad White as Tampa Bay scored 30 points last week, the Carolina running back displays value again for Week 6 NFL DFS lineups.

How to build Sunday Week 6 NFL DFS lineups

