Now that we're a month into the 2024 NFL season, how much weight should daily Fantasy football players put into defensive team statistics when forming Week 5 NFL DFS lineups? The Rams, Panthers and Cardinals have all allowed more than 500 rushing yards to opposing running backs through four games, so is a wise NFL DFS strategy to target running backs on those opposing teams? Should you view running backs like Josh Jacobs (vs. Rams), D'Andre Swift (vs. Panthers) or Jordan Mason (vs. Cardinals) when making Week 5 NFL DFS picks?

Swift had rushed for 30 yards or fewer in each of his first three games, but after rushing for 93 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and adding seven receptions for 72 yards last week, should you feel more confident about using Swift in Week 5 NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2024 NFL Week 5 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 5 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ($6,200 on DraftKings, $7,700 on FanDuel). Purdy was the betting favorite late in the season last year to win NFL MVP before finishing fourth in the final voting. He was fifth in the NFL in passing yards (4,280) and third in touchdown passes (31). The 24-year-old led the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6) last season and leads the league in the category again this season (9.3) as he's surrounded by one of the best playmaking groups in the NFL.

Purdy has eight touchdowns and no interceptions in three career starts against the Cardinals, including throwing for 242 yards and four touchdowns in his most recent meeting with Arizona last season. The Cardinals are surrendering 26.5 points per game this season while allowing the second-most yards per pass (8.5) and highest completion percentage against (78.6%) in the NFL this season. With the 49ers averaging 39.3 points per game against Arizona with Purdy as the starter, the optimizer projects another huge performance from Purdy on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ($6,500 on DraftKings, $7,200 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old had seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown on eight targets last week as he and Jordan Love have seemed to develop a top connection on the field. Reed is averaging 138.5 yards in the two games Love has played this season and has a touchdown in each contest. Reed had a 42-yard reception last week after a 70-yard catch in Week 1 from Love as Reed's big-play potential meshes well with Love's strong arm.

Reed, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, showed his big-play ability in college as well. He had 1,026 yards and 11 total touchdowns as a junior at Michigan State while averaging 17.4 yards per reception. Receiver Christian Watson (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday and his absence should open up even more targets for Reed. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 5 NFL DFS lineups

The optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.