We are one day away from the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off Thursday from Green Bay. Most sportsbooks offer a wide variety of prop bets for those looking to make wagers on how the draft unfolds, whether you're looking to bet on specific picks, how things shape up for different position groups and much more.

Before making any NFL Draft prop picks, you need to see what NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say. La Canfora has covered the league for more than 15 years, breaking news for CBS Sports, the Washington Post and the NFL Network. La Canfora is also an experienced betting analyst, having gone 61-42 (+1432.5) over his last 103 NBA picks. Make sure to see La Canfora's picks before making any bets of your own on this year's NFL Draft.

NFL Draft prop picks

First five picks exacta: Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Will Campbell, Ashton Jeanty (-105, DraftKings)

I wish this prop was available sooner. A lot of people have been quick to come around on the top four as consensus in the last few days, and Jeanty to the Jags has gained a lot of steam this week. We discussed this on The Early Edge draft special on CBS Sports Network last week and chronicled that potential top four in this space last week. There could always be a surprise, but this has become pretty chalky, and frankly I wish we could get much more return on this wager. Time was not on our side here, as these markets had not formed last week when we hoped they would have.

Over 2.5 running backs selected in first round (+170, DraftKings)

This first round has the potential to go in a lot of different directions, and I think the madness could start early. Multiple NFL decision-makers are of the mindset that this proposition might be a bit of a stretch here at the RB position, but not an extreme one. If Ashton Jeanty goes fifth overall, as he very well might, another running back could end up going before Denver picks. Even if one does not, Sean Payton is no slave to convention. He might grab TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. Some teams have a higher grade on Omarion Hampton from UNC, and, so the thinking goes, more teams have a first-round grade on him. Would it be enough to grab him or trade up for him? Given that positions like WR are more lukewarm in this draft than usual, I was convinced enough to get in on it. I was surprised, frankly, how many teams think this is possible.

Mykel Williams draft position: Over 15.5 (+370, DraftKings)

There is great variance in how this group of edge players is being evaluated. It could just be the bias based on the evaluators I have chatted with, but they have clearly preferred Abdul Carter (duh), Shemar Stewart and Jalon Walker. I'd be fairly shocked if we don't get at least two QBs, two TEs, 3-4 OL, 1-2 WRs, 1-2 DBs and an RB in the top half of the first round. I'd even bet a few more teams lean into the top tier of the DT class before some of the other edge players come off the board. For this type of return on a bet of this nature, compared with how most of these types of props are being priced, it was worth the risk to wade in.

Jahdae Barron draft position: Over 18.5 (+185, DraftKings)

I could not find GMs and top scouts and coaches who were gushing about this class, and this prospect in particular drew some interesting responses. I am 100% sure he is going Thursday night, but I wouldn't bet a limb on it no matter how many people mock him to the 49ers at No. 11 overall. I just haven't gotten the kind of feedback that would allow me to clump him in with the top 15-20 prospects in this draft.

Jihaad Campbell draft position: Over 18.5 (-270, DraftKings)

If the Buccaneers don't take him at No. 19, I wonder how far he drops. Tampa Bay has been linked to him repeatedly in that spot, and I would mock him there right now if I had to. But I also have had a lot of evaluators I really trust bring up some reservations with him beyond just the injury, and we have some tickets on UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger faring much better than most would expect. I could see Campbell falling through the cracks quite a bit, honestly.

SportsLine subscribers get early access to Jason La Canfora's NFL Draft props content. Join SportsLine today for exclusive betting analysis and picks from a wide range of experts in NFL, NBA, MLB, golf, UFC, soccer, horse racing and much more!