It's the end of an era. The NFL played its all-star game in the form of the Pro Bowl from 1951 to 2022 before introducing the alternative "Pro Bowl Games," which included a flag football contest. Now, the NFL is getting rid of Pro Bowl activities altogether.

The NFL announced Wednesday that it will eliminate the Pro Bowl. Pro Bowl honors will still go to 88 players, but there will be no more alternates, who in the past replaced players who were either injured or playing in that year's Super Bowl.

Some notable replacements this year included Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The process of selecting Pro Bowlers will remain the same, with fans, players and coaches casting ballots for their favorite stars.

In place of the Pro Bowl or "Pro Bowl Games," players selected to the Pro Bowl will be invited to Los Angeles for a celebration in February.

"The Pro Bowl has always been about recognizing the players who distinguish themselves as the very best in the NFL," Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and league events, said in a statement. "A Pro Bowl selection will return to its original purpose, honoring the best of the best. We want that distinction to carry even greater meaning for the players, their families, their clubs and our fans."

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent Sr. held a call with more than a dozen star players this summer to discuss the state of the Pro Bowl, per The Athletic. His takeaway was that the players wanted a proper celebration of the league's all-stars.

The tackle football game itself turned into a track meet featuring uninterested defenses, leading the league to experiment with other options. The "fantasy draft" held by team captains who were NFL legends didn't fix it, introducing minigames like dodgeball and tug-of-war didn't fix it, and flag football definitely didn't fix it.

While there will no longer be an all-star game for NFL fans to watch, the change aims to restore honor to the term "Pro Bowler."

"This direction came directly from our continued conversations with players and what they value most about the Pro Bowl," Vincent said. "Being selected by your peers, coaches and fans as one of the very best at your position carries tremendous meaning. We heard clearly that the distinction matters, and our focus is on making the recognition that comes with it worthy of what these players accomplished on the field."