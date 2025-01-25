The NFL is expected to expand its replay assistance in 2025 into plays that could include quarterback slides, according to ESPN.

One of the more hot-button issues surrounding the NFL these days has revolved around the perceived preferential treatment of quarterbacks, particularly when it comes to penalties being called in their favor on slides.

An example of that came in the divisional round in the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. During the matchup, Patrick Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and slid under two Texans defenders. Despite largely going untouched (the Texans players mostly hit each other), it was called a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against Houston, which drew the ire of the ABC/ESPN broadcast and the large majority of viewers.

It appears the NFL has heard these grumbling and plans to address them at some point this offseason. The competition committee meets throughout the offseason and before voting on rule changes in late March at the league's annual meeting, so this could be addressed in relatively short order following Super Bowl LIX.

The NFL initially enacted replay assist back in 2021, which allows replay officials and designated members of the officiating department to assist with on-field calls in various situations. It has been utilized when there is a clear and obvious replay angle of an incorrect call on the field to quickly reverse it without a coach's challenge.