Multiple members of the Houston Texans were vocal about some questionable calls during their 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. Running back Joe Mixon was fined for saying, "You can never leave it in the refs' hands," and now, another Texan has reportedly been fined.

Per Pro Football Talk, Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing officials, as the former No. 3 overall pick told reporters after the game,"We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game."

Anderson was actually involved in one of the controversial calls, as he was penalized for roughing the passer in the first quarter on a third-and-8 after hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes high. The 15-yard penalty gave the Chiefs a first down, and eventually led to Kansas City's second field goal of the afternoon.

Anderson, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, recorded his first career double-digit sack season in 2024 with 11 QB takedowns to go along with 37 combined tackles. He stepped his game up in the postseason, recording 1.5 sacks in the wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and two sacks of Mahomes last Sunday.