The Week 8 NFL schedule features a compelling slate of matchups across the league, highlighted by several key games that could help shape the NFL playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills are 7.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers in what projects as a bounce-back opportunity for Josh Allen and company. In the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants as 7.5-point favorites in a divisional clash that's expected to be physical and low-scoring. 'Sunday Night Football' features the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers in a near-even matchup packed with storylines on both sidelines. The week wraps up with the Kansas City Chiefs heavily favored (-12.5) over the Washington Commanders on 'Monday Night Football,' with Jayden Daniels (hamstring) trending towards missing this game.

Effectively building NFL parlay picks can pay off big in your NFL betting strategy. NFL parlays come with a much greater risk than straight bets, but they also carry the potential of a much bigger reward. Before making any Week 8 NFL picks and parlays, you need to see the Week 8 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model that pays out well over $28,000 on a $10 bet.

You can bet this NFL parlay using the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 8 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a 5-leg NFL parlay that could pay out well over $28,000 for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Week 8 NFL parlay picks

For Week 8, one of the model's parlay picks is backing the Panthers and Bills to go Over the alternate point total of 53.5 point, a bet that returns +204. The standard Over/Under is 46.5 points, but the model has spotted an opportunity to go bigger here.

The Bills and Panthers are projected to combine for 54 points with the standard over/under hitting in 68% of computer simulations, leaving room to play alternate lines. The Bills have one of the league's most explosive offenses behind reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen. The Panthers' young offense has been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season thus far.

The Bills rank fourth in the NFL, averaging 27.8 points per game this season. Josh Allen and James Cook lead the way for Buffalo, with wide receiver Keon Coleman in the midst of a breakout season. The Panthers are expected to turn to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton with Bryce Young (ankle) already ruled out. Carolina has leaned on rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and running back Rico Dowdle in the early weeks of the season. See the rest of the picks in the Week 8 NFL parlay here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of well over $28,000

The parlay also includes four additional picks from SportsLine's computer model, including a first touchdown scorer prop bet that returns +900. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 8 that can be combined into a parlay that returns well over $28,000 on just a $10 bet? And what optimal first touchdown scorer bet returns +1100? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 8 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays well over $28,000, and find out.