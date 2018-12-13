NFL odds, picks for Week 15: Proven computer model loving Vikings, Rams

The Week 15 NFL odds board features several potential playoff previews that will shape the NFL playoff picture in a huge way. The latest NFL lines indicate they could all be one-score games, making for nail-biting action with three weeks to go in the regular season. The Steelers (+2.5) host the Patriots in a game that's rife with implications for the AFC playoff picture on Sunday. The Cowboys will look to extend their winning streak to six games on the road against the Colts (-3), who have won six of their last seven. And the Week 15 NFL schedule wraps up with a huge Monday Night Football divisional battle between the Saints (-6) and Panthers in a must-win game for 6-7 Carolina if it wants to make the post-season. With so much on the line and plenty of NFL odds and spreads to choose from, be sure to check out the Week 15 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before laying any of your own.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 15 NFL picks are in. One of the top Week 15 NFL picks the model recommends: The Rams (-10.5) cover at home against the Eagles, who could be without quarterback Carson Wentz (back).

Sean McVay's high-flying offense had easily its worst performance of the season in a 15-6 loss to the Bears in Week 14. But back in the warmer weather of Los Angeles this week and facing a struggling Eagles team that has lost three of its past five and is missing several key pieces in the secondary, the Rams are in a strong position to bounce back.

According to the model, Rams quarterback Jared Goff gets back on track with 330 yards through the air, while running back Todd Gurley accounts for around 150 yards of total offense. The Rams cover in over half of simulations, and there's plenty of value on the over (52.5) because that hits 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 15 NFL predictions from the model: the Vikings (-7) cover at home against the Dolphins.

The Vikings (6-6-1) are fresh off a 21-7 defeat at Seattle on Monday night and have scored just 17 total points in their last two games. Minnesota's disappointing offense led to the firing of first-year offensive coordinator John DeFilippo this week. Meanwhile, the Dolphins (7-6) are flying high after a dramatic last-second Miami Miracle victory over the division-rival Patriots. Now, these two teams will meet on Sunday in a game that has huge implications on the NFL playoff picture.

Minnesota enters Sunday's showdown having lost three of its last four games, but the Vikings have been tough to beat at home. In fact, the Vikings are 10-2 in their last 12 games at U.S. Bank Stadium. According to SportsLine's simulations, the Vikings cover in nearly 55 percent of simulations, while there's value on the Over (44.5) as well because the model is calling for 48 total points to be scored.

The model also has a strong pick for the huge AFC battle between the Steelers and Patriots, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture forever.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5, 54)

Houston Texans at New York Jets (+6.5, 41.5)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 45.5)

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings (-7, 44.5)

Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 46)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 46.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47)

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 39.5)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-6, 45)

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants (-2.5, 43.5)

Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 36)

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (-9, 44)

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5, 52)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 44)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (-10.5, 52.5)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (+6, 52)