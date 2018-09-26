NFL odds, picks for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Jaguars, Saints

NFL odds have been on the move ahead of Week 4 as bettors and bookmakers have reacted to news. The Browns will start rookie Baker Mayfield on the road in a hostile environment in Oakland, and the Raiders are now three-point favorites after opening at 2.5. Despite stunning the Vikings last week, the Bills are still double-digit underdogs at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. And with the health of quarterback Marcus Mariota still in question, the Titans are now four-point home underdogs to the Eagles after the line opened at a field goal. With so many headlines, injuries, and news to process, and NFL odds moving as Week 4 approaches, check out what the team at SportsLine has to say. They'll help you lock in optimal NFL picks.

One of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is all over: the Saints (-3.5) win and cover against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

New Orleans has recovered well from a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, pulling off back-to-back wins against the Browns and Falcons that came down to the wire. New York got on the board with a win over the Texans in Week 3, but the model is projecting the Giants' defense to struggle against a New Orleans team that is averaging 34.7 points and 442 yards.

The model projects Drew Brees to top 300 yards through the air and throw at least two touchdowns as the Saints cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. Alvin Kamara goes for almost 150 yards from scrimmage and a score in the final game before Mark Ingram returns from suspension.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is extremely high on: the Jaguars (-7.5) cover handily at home against the Jets. This game has seen one of the most dramatic NFL odds movements thus far after Jacksonville opened at -9.

The Jaguars may have lost at home to the Titans last Sunday, but they beat the Patriots by two scores in Week 2. Running back Leonard Fournette, who has sat out the last two games with a hamstring injury, has practiced this week and will likely return on Sunday.

The model is calling for a 10-point win for the Jags, who cover the spread in 54 percent of simulations. It's projecting almost 80 yards from scrimmage and a TD for Fournette and says that Jets rookie Sam Darnold is nearly twice as likely to throw a pick as a touchdown. You can back the Over (38.5) too because that cashes more than 50 percent of the time.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (-7, 49.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans (+4, 41)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 47)

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-10, 45.5)

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 43.5)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 38.5)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (-5, 51)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 38.5)

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 45)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants (+3.5, 50)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 51)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+5, 56)