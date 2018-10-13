NFL odds, picks for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving Rams and Dolphins

The Week 6 NFL schedule is a critical one for contenders looking to pull away from the pack, as well as struggling teams fighting to stay afloat in the division standings. In the most-anticipated game of the slate, the latest Week 6 NFL odds have the Patriots as 3.5-point favorites over the Chiefs. That line has held steady, but there has been a two-point shift in the Over-Under, moving from 57.5 to 59.5 as bettors expect plenty of fireworks from Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Bettors have also shown confidence in the Packers, moving Aaron Rodgers and company from -7.5 to -9.5 against a hapless 49ers team that has dropped three straight. With NFL odds moving and kickoffs rapidly approaching, be sure to check out the updated Week 6 NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer before locking in any of your own.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 6 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 6 NFL picks the model is all over: the Dolphins (+3.5) cover at home against the Bears.

In what is projected to be a low-scoring battle (Over-Under of 41.5), 3.5 points is a significant line in a game Vegas opened as a pick'em. Miami has dropped two straight after a 3-0 start, but the Dolphins are getting better quarterback play this season with Ryan Tannehill under center.

The model projects that Tannehill will account for close to 250 yards of total offense on Sunday, while running backs Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake team up for close to 100 yards on the ground. The Bears are 0-4 ATS coming off a bye week the last four years, and the model says that trend continues as the Dolphins cover in over half of simulations. Back the Under as well because that hits over 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: The Rams (-7) continue their march toward a 2019 Super Bowl berth with another win and cover, this time against the Broncos.

Denver's defense will try to slow a Rams offense that's No. 1 in the league in total yardage (468.4 yards per game) and second in scoring (34.6 points per game). The model, however, is calling for more of the same from L.A. Todd Gurley goes off for over 120 yards from scrimmage, while Jared Goff pushes for 300 more through the air. The Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations, while the over (52.5) hits over half the time as well.

The model also has a strong selection for "Sunday Night Football" between the Patriots and Chiefs, and is calling for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to get absolutely stunned at home by an underdog.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders (+2.5, 48.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (PK, 44.5)

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-1, 44.5)

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-2.5, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 52.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-10, 43)

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 41.5)

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-10, 41)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 57)

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (+7, 52)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys (+3, 40.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 41.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.5, 59.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-9.5, 46.5)