NFL odds, picks for Wild Card Weekend: Advanced computer model says back Falcons vs. Rams

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Chiefs are favored by nine against the Titans, the Rams are favored by 6.5 against the Falcons, the Jaguars are favored by nine against the Bills, and the Saints are favored by a touchdown over Carolina in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.

With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you need to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

With a 176-80 record, SportsLine is beating nearly every expert tracked on NFLPickWatch for the second year in a row.

It's fresh off a week in which it called huge wins for the Bills and Falcons that helped send both teams to the playoffs. Those NFL picks helped run its straight-up record to a stunning 74-22 run to end the regular season. Anyone who has followed its advice is up big.

With Wild Card Weekend here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

We can tell you the model says the Falcons cover a 6.5-point line on the road at L.A. The Rams will win the game, but the Falcons are covering in over half of simulations.

Pro bettors initially jumped on the defending NFC champions at one book, and for good reason. The Falcons have won six of their last eight games, with one of their losses coming in a five-point game against the Vikings, who have a first-round playoff bye. They've lost by more than 6.5 just twice the entire season (at New England, at New Orleans).

In a must-win game last week, the Falcons handled the division-rival Panthers, 22-10. Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw for over 300 yards and RB Devonta Freeman reeled in a season-high nine receptions.

The Rams were just 4-4 at home this season, compared to 7-1 on the road, and face a Falcons team that finished eighth in points allowed at 19.7.

The computer says Atlanta wins this one straight-up 37 percent of the time, giving plenty of value to the Falcons money line (+250). The computer also loves the Under, saying it hits in 54 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick for the other three playoff showdowns that you absolutely need to see and is calling for a team with strong Super Bowl aspirations to go down hard. You can only get those picks at SportsLine.

AFC Wild Card: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8, 44.5)

NFC Wild Card: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 48.5)

AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9, 39.5)

NFC Wild Card: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7, 48)



AFC Wild Card: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8, 44.5)

NFC Wild Card: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 48.5)

AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9, 39.5)

NFC Wild Card: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7, 48)