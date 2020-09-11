New quarterbacks will be in the spotlight as the Week 1 NFL schedule rolls on. Cam Newton will lead the Patriots as six-point favorites against the Dolphins, according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from William Hill. Tom Brady, whom Newton is replacing, leads the Buccaneers as 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Saints. In a matchup of two quarterbacks making their team debuts, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are field goal underdogs against Tyrod Taylor and the Chargers in the current NFL spreads.

With no preseason and a shuffled offseason schedule due to COVID-19, which NFL betting lines can be exploited by bettors? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Bears (+3) cover with room to spare on the road against the Lions. Chicago named quarterback Mitchell Trubisky the Week 1 starter over Nick Foles, with coach Matt Nagy noting that Trubisky's footwork in the pocket, accuracy and command all improved over the summer.

Chicago is 9-4 in its last 13 games against NFC North rivals, while Detroit is just 2-7 in its last nine games against NFC opponents. Plus, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was a "DNP" in practice on Thursday, sidelined by a hamstring injury. SportsLine's model says that Stafford will throw for 240 yards to Trubisky's 210, but the Bears cover in more than 50 percent of simulations. The under (43) also clears in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The Bills (-6.5) cover against the Jets. Buffalo made major strides in 2019, qualifying for the NFL Playoffs for just the second time since 1999. Quarterback Josh Allen had an impressive second year and the Bills added Stefon Diggs this offseason via trade with the Vikings to give him even more to work with.

Buffalo has historically been a strong bet in Week 1, going 11-4 against the spread in its last 15 Week 1 matchups. The Jets, meanwhile, are just 3-10 against the spread in their last 13 games against AFC East foes.

SportsLine's model says Buffalo covers in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the under (39.5) still clears in well over 50 percent of simulations even though it's the lowest total in the Week 1 NFL odds.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-9, 54)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6.5, 42)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 48.5)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 39.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (+3, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+2, 49)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+5.5, 42.5)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-3, 43)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+8, 45)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 45.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 42)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 48)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 48)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (+3, 51.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+6, 46.5)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 41)