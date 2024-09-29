The Bears are 31st in rushing yards per game (72.7), while the Rams are allowing the second-most rushing yards (177). Does this mean the Chicago run game will find success for the first time this season behind running backs D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson when the Bears and Rams meet on Sunday? Will the Rams defense, which is still meshing together as a unit following the retirement of Aaron Darnold, instead have a strong showing against the run and defy the NFL odds? The Bears are 3-point favorites at home against the Rams, according to the latest Week 4 NFL spreads from the SportsLine Consensus, so should you include either of these teams in your Week 4 NFL betting picks? All of the Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks is that the Saints (+2.5, 41.5) cover the spread versus the Falcons. New Orleans has possessed a significant rushing advantage over the majority of their opponents this season, ranking sixth in rushing (153 yards per game) while having the eighth-best run defense (99.3 yards per game). Saints running back Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs) was a limited participant at practice this week, but he's coming off rushing for 87 yards with 40 receiving yards and he's averaging 139 total yards per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Falcons rank 28th in rush defense, allowing 150.3 yards per contest and Kamara has more than 100 total yards in each of his last two games against the Falcons. Although the Falcons were the preseason favorites to win the NFC South, they are 1-2 to open the season, meanwhile, the Saints are 2-1 with one of their victories coming in a 44-19 demolition on the road against the Cowboys. The Saints are 10-3 over their last 13 games against the Falcons, including going 5-1 in Atlanta where Sunday's matchup is being played, which is a key reason why the model projects the Saints to cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL betting predictions: the Steelers (-2, 40) cover on the road versus the Colts. Pittsburgh's run defense slowed down Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins last week, holding him to just 44 yards on 15 attempts. They will now face Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads a rushing attack that is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Steelers edge-rusher T.J. Watt has 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 15 tackles and two forced fumbles in five career games against the Colts. He had two sacks and two tackles for loss in the most recent meeting (Week 15 of last season) and is on pace to become the second-fastest player to reach 100 career sacks behind Reggie White. SportsLine's model expects Watt to be disruptive again on Sunday, one reason why the Steelers are covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 4 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 29

Saints at Falcons (-2.5, 41.5)

Bengals at Panthers (+4.5, 47)

Rams at Bears (-3, 40.5)

Vikings at Packers (-3, 44)

Jaguars at Texans (-5.5, 44.5)

Steelers at Colts (+2, 40)

Broncos at Jets (-8, 39.5)

Eagles at Buccaneers (+1, 42)

Commanders at Cardinals (-3.5, 49)

Patriots at 49ers (-10.5, 40.5)

Browns at Raiders (+2.5, 36.5)

Chiefs at Chargers (+7, 41.5)

Bills at Ravens (-2.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 30

Titans at Dolphins (-2.5, 37)

Seahawks at Lions (-3.5, 46.5)