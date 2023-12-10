The NFL will be watching to see if Brad Allen's officiating crew will have a better performance than in recent weeks during Sunday's game between the Jets and Texans. Allen's crew has been under scrutiny after being at the center of two missed calls in recent weeks, according to ESPN.

Last week, it was a no-call that drew the ire of Chiefs fans after Allen's crew did not penalize Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine for making contact with Kansas City wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling prior to the ball arriving. The no-call aided in Green Bay's 27-19 win.

The previous week, the crew missed an obvious pass interference when Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss failed to turn around while defending Saints quarterback Derek Carr's pass intended for Alvin Kamara. The result was an incompletion that forced New Orleans to settle for a field goal in what was an eventual 24-15 loss.

This has been a particularly bad year for NFL officials, who appear to be at the center of controversy every week. Going forward, the NFL wants to see more week-to-week consistency from crew to crew, according to The Athletic, as far as what is and isn't penalized.

Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium has big playoff implications. While the Jets are all but out of playoff contention, the Texans are vying for both a playoff spot as well as the AFC South division title. That will likely put added emphasis on this game and the calls and no-calls that are made during the game.